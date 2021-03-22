Local organizations get in on COVID vaccination effort

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With vaccine efforts ramping up, the CSRA has seen hospitals, government health agencies and pharmacies working to get shots into arms. But on Sunday, one local private organization decided to get in on the action.

The Kisner Foundation, headed by local professional golfer Kevin Kisner, sponsored a drive-thru vaccine clinic at Tiffany Pediatrics in Aiken. In total, they say they vaccinated 300 people.

Car after car rolled through the parking lot with windows down, ready for their shots.

“I drove to Aiken from Charlotte to have my first dose of the COVID vaccine,” said vaccine recipient Erin Shupe.

Board members of the foundation admit it’s not common to see a partnership like the one between them and Tiffany Pediatrics. But, they say the clinic was the perfect way to push forward the Kisner Foundation’s mission.

“Obviously, the majority of these are state-run or through a hospital or larger entity,” said Kisner Foundation Board Member Dr. Vaughan Massie. “The premise of the Kisner Foundation is to help support youth in sports in the region. So, obviously this is health related, so that’s part of the mission as well.”

Teachers like Amber Lambert are grateful to see private organizations stepping up to help.

“It’s so nice to know that there are other partners coming together to offer these kinds of services,” said Lambert. “It’s just what community is all about.”

Board members from the foundation were able to volunteer at the clinic and the organization also provided meals to everyone who came out to help.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.