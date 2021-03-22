How our local cities plan to use American Rescue Plan funds

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is sending stimulus checks to many of our pockets, it’s sending even bigger checks to our cities.

Nearly $80 million is coming in between Augusta, North Augusta, and Aiken.

But where will all of this money go?

These cities can’t use the money for just anything they want, but their options range from fixing roads to helping small businesses. And it could prevent rate increases for water and sewer.

In these times, there are needs everywhere you look, but the city of North Augusta is hoping to a meet a need you may not always see.

“Infrastructure, particular wastewater or water lines, people don’t think a thing about them... Until there’s a failure,” Pettit said.

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says the city will get about $9 million from the relief bill and he thinks the council will look to upgrades.

“Rehabilitate our wastewater lines and repave some roads in the city,” Petit explained.

It brings a smoother drive for you, and a lighter wallet as the bill will likely prevent any rate increases to cover those repairs.

Aiken has about $250 million of infrastructure needs, according to a city study. The $5 million of relief money will likely go towards that and struggling small businesses.

“Any money from an economic development standpoint also I think would be something that the council would be interested in,” Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken City Manager, said.

We also spoke with several Augusta commissioners, and they could see their $40 million going towards fixing roads and stopping evictions, and serving the hurting hospitality industry.

But back in South Carolina, unpaid bills at places like Riverside Village will remain, according to Mayor Pettit.

All in all, cities have to use this money by 2024.

Augusta’s city administrator says he is expecting official guidelines from the federal government in the next month or so.

