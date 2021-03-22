Good Shepherd Baptist Church launches food pantry in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Good Shepherd Baptist Church is partnering with Golden Harvest to launch a food pantry that will be holding distribution events twice a month to help those in need in the community.

People in the community will be able to return every month to get food.

The director says he saw the need in the community and decided to act on it.

“Food security, people really have a need. Many people have lost their jobs, or their resources have been constrained because of the pandemic,” said Henry Baptiste, food pantry director.

He says that he is encouraged by the turnout he’s seen so far. This is just the second day of the program, it kicked off for the first time last Tuesday. The food pantry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is also a clothing closet that will be open when the food pantry is for those in need.

