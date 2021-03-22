Advertisement

Georgia women start slow, Staiti finishes strong to advance

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored all 19 of her points in the second half, making seven straight shots, Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and No. 3 seed Georgia overcame a slow start to beat No. 14 seed Drexel 67-53 in the women’s NCAA Tournament. ;=

Georgia advances in the Alamo Region to face the winner of the Oregon-South Dakota game. Staiti and Gabby Connally were not in the starting lineup for the first time in 26 games.

Staiti was late getting to San Antonio due to undisclosed medical reason and Connally rolled her ankle in a practice after the SEC championship game. Hannah Nihill led Drexel with 22 points.

