Ga. Department of Juvenile Justice hosts statewide hiring event this week

Now hiring
Now hiring(Canva)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a statewide virtual hiring event, looking to staff their youth development campuses across Georgia.

The event will be from Tuesday until Thursday.

Online interviews will take place for several key full-time positions, including juvenile correctional officers, food service workers, and housekeepers statewide.

Additional details on how to register are available online.

A special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty.

For more information, applicants can contact the Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email at djjhiringevent@gmail.com.

