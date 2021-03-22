Ga. Capitol roundup: Kemp signs modest state income tax cut into law

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a modest state income tax cut into law.

The Republican governor said Monday that the state’s ability to cut taxes proves his approach to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a strong economy.

House Bill 593 will raise the amount of money someone could earn before starting to pay state income taxes.

It will reduce Georgia’s overall income taxes by an estimated $140 million.

The tax cut will save individual tax filers up to $43 a year, and married couples filing jointly up to $63. The tax cut takes effect Jan. 1. Most Georgians are unlikely to notice it until 2023, when they file income tax returns for 2022.

Georgia House panel narrows special education voucher plan

ATLANTA - A Georgia House committee is approving a plan that would broaden eligibility for a program that pays for special education students to attend private schools.

But a new version approved Monday by the House Education Committee would not open the gate as widely as senators sought.

The bill would expand eligibility to public school students who have accommodation plans under Section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act.

Students with 504 plans may be performing on grade level but need some kind of help. Senators proposed allowing students with a 504 plan or a diagnosis of a disability to qualify.

That raised concerns of bogus disability diagnoses. The House proposal requires a 504 plan as well as a diagnosis.

Trump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief

ATLANTA - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a conservative Georgia congressman in his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who refused to help overturn the November election results.

The move marks Trump’s most direct attempt at retribution against those he blames for his loss to President Joe Biden.

Rep. Jody Hice, a tea party favorite and Trump acolyte, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the secretary of state certified Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and disputed Trump’s false allegations of fraud.

Meanwhile, former Alpharetta Mayor and attorney David Belle Isle today will announce his candidacy for Georgia secretary of state.

The Republican says he is running to restore faith in Georgia’s elections.