Family, classmates host vigil for double-homicide victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family hosted a balloon release for Tammy Briggs and her daughter April Williams who were murdered last week. Police say they were shot by Briggs’ husband before he ultimately turned the gun on himself.

Those who loved them gathered at the track field behind the Academy of Richmond County, which family says is something symbolic for them.

“We tried to make a family tradition. I went here, my mom went here, April went here, my brother went here,” said Briggs’ son, Eric Williams. “My presence here, I can feel the presence of my mom. You know, because my mom was here with me on this campus, April was here with me on this campus.”

Many of those in attendance went to school with Tammy, and graduated with her in the Academy of Richmond County class of ‘94. They say they’ve started to hold each other closer after learning the news of what happened to Tammy and April.

“Just bringing us together. And just loving your neighbor, loving your classmates, loving your friends,” said friend and former classmate Vontice Jackson.

Alumni of the school tell Tammy’s son that even though he’s lost a mom and sister, he’s gained dozens of new aunties and uncles with open arms.

Tammy Briggs and her daughter April Williams (WRDW)

“Hearing the good things that people said about my mom, it just felt like my mom was standing next to me,” said Eric Williams.

The service concluded with a prayer, and finally the releasing of purple and gold balloons.

“As balloons are being released, you just think about two angels that are just off in heaven,” said friend and former classmate Vontrese Butler. “And know they’re smiling down on their family and friends.”

As the balloons flew into the sky, many still stayed tangled together. Perhaps a reminder to those there that their lives will forever be intertwined.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.