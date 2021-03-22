Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warming trend in store this week with rain chances as well.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clear to partly cloudy skies and a little breezy to start off this morning.

Partly sunny skies can be expected today with warmer temperatures near 70. Winds will still be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Getting warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday.

Models are still split on the timing of a cold front Thursday into Friday which could lead to some thunderstorms, but as of now the risk severe storms is low. Rain totals this week look to be from 0.50″ - 1.50″ across the region.

European Model Forecasted Rain Totals Through Next Saturday.
European Model Forecasted Rain Totals Through Next Saturday.(WRDW)

We’ll also notice warmer temperatures after Tuesday with highs near 80 Thursday though Sunday. Keep it here for the latest.

