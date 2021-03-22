Advertisement

Blaze breaks out at Augusta home that’s being remodeled

This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.
This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews battled a house fire early Monday on Walden Drive.

News12 sent reporters to the scene who were told the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

No one was inside the home when the fire started at 2912 Walden Drive, we were told.

Officials tell us the home was being remodeled, and that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The electric company sent crews to the scene to help shut off the power.

We’ll update this story with any new information we learn.

See a photo gallery ... Click “Read more” below:

Augusta fire
