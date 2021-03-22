AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders in Aiken are meeting to talk about bringing a new apartment complex to the area.

Developers want to turn five acres of woods into an apartment complex, right off of Whiskey Road. It’d be for adults 55 and older. Tonight, the plan will go through the first of two readings.

But a lot of people who live nearby and use this road every day and say this area is already busy enough.

“27 years we’ve been in Aiken,” resident Beck Rishner said. “It used to take me 5 minutes to get down the road to get to Publix and now, it takes me 15 minutes because of all the traffic that’s been added.”

Rishner lives only a mile away from Stratford Drive where developers want to build Magnolia Apartments.

She’s worried this new apartment complex will add to the already congested Whiskey Road.

“We keep adding all these cars and this traffic, but nothing’s been done to address the overflow that we’ve got.”

She says the city needs to update its roads before approving more housing.

The apartments would be in between Stratford and Brookhaven drive with three stories and 60 units for residents age 55 and up.

City leaders to review plans for apartments for older Aiken residents (Source: Aiken City Council)

“55 and over is one of those brackets that does need additional housing types to be able to meet the need of the city,” Ryan Bland with the city planning department said.

Bland says this part of Whiskey Road is ripe for development.

“We have a lot of vacant property in that area that has water and sewer access so it’s going to have some demand for development.”

Even though that stretch of road sees more than 22,000 cars every day, he says this type of development won’t make a big impact on traffic since elderly housing is one of the lowest traffic producers.

Kathy Klein has been in Aiken for more than 20 years too, and for her, this is something the community needs.

“The community is growing and advancing. We do need 55 plus housing available within walking distance of amenities,” Klein said.

And she agrees the city needs to improve infrastructure to keep up. But in the end, she says cities will grow.

“I know that development is inevitable.”

The second reading for these plans will be in two weeks on April 12.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.