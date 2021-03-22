3 ways to get a COVID vaccination in Georgia this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from local residents who complain about tight supplies for COVID-19 vaccinations.

We’re also hearing from some vaccination clinics that there are plenty of appointments available this week.

With that in mind, here are three options from mass vaccinations providers:

AU Health

Augusta University Health reminds the public that there are COVID-19 vaccinations openings this week for its vaccination clinics.

There are openings at its vaccination hub in Wshington Square, 2834 Washington Road in Augusta, and at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken.

All registrations must be completed in advance through the online form . Individuals cannot call to make an appointment.

Dates and times for this week include:

Wednesday, Aiken Technical College, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Washington Square, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Aiken Technical College, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Washington Square, 8 a.m. to noon

Sandersville drive-thru clinic

Meanwhile in Washington County, a state-run drive-thru clinic is located at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville. You can register at MyVaccineGeorgia.com .

Mercedes Benz Stadium

Georgia health officials say there are also thousands of open vaccine slots at one of the state’s largest mass vaccination sites.

That’s at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, site of a mass-vaccination effort operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Health officials say they can give up to 6,000 vaccinations a day but aren’t operating at that level because sign-ups have been below capacity.

You can sign up at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us .

