2-state gas prices rise, but Augusta beats average in Peach State

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Augusta have risen in the past week to $2.68 per gallon, up 3.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.64 per gallon.

That’s faster than the rest of the state, which has seen gas prices rise 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week.

But although the increase was faster here, the average price is still lower than the statewide average price of $2.70 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Gas prices in Georgia are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.19 per gallon today, while the most expensive is $3 per gallon, a difference of 81 cents per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Current gas prices in other key areas of Georgia:

Macon- $2.70 per gallon, up 2.2¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.68 per gallon.

Atlanta- $2.71 per gallon, up 2.8¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.69 per gallon.

Meanwhile in South Carolina

In South Carolina, gas prices have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.63 per gallon Monday.

GasBuddy says they gather their information from daily surveys of 3,028 stations in the state.

They say prices in South Carolina are 21.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 76.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports say the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $1.99 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon, however the national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Analyzing the reasons

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said:

“With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices. While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil’s recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.