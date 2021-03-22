String of deadly crashes continues across region

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people have died in four days in a deadly string of car crashes across the two-state region.

The latest crash was a wrong-way collision in Orangeburg County .

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Lariot Road a few miles southwest of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on the highway and a 2004 Honda Civic was traveling south in the northbound lanes, according to the patrol. The vehicles collided.

The driver of the Civic died and the driver of the Camaro was taken to a local hospital, according to the patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Earlier crashes

Monday’s crash occurred after two deadly wrecks in Barnwell County.

A crash Saturday happened at 11:05 a.m. on Fellowship Road.

A 1999 Toyota Avalon was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The passenger died.

The driver, Dominique J. Banner, 23, was taken to a hospital.

Both wore seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office said an earlier fatal crash happened after one of the vehicles was pursued by a deputy.

The sheriff’s agency said one of its units was stopped near the intersection of Patterson Mill and Red Oak Road when the deputy saw a vehicle traveling South on Red Oak Road at what appeared to be a high speed.

The deputy tried to catch up with the vehicle and saw it turn onto Kingfisher Road.

He continued behind the vehicle, still trying to catch up to it, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The deputy activated his blue lights before the vehicle he was pursuing collided with another vehicle some distance ahead of the patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s agency.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the westbound vehicle in a double-fatal crash Friday on Kingfisher Road was a 2007 BMW 320.

A BMW passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and went left of center, hitting a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east, according to the patrol.

The male driver of the BMW died at the scene and the driver of the Silverado was flown to a hospital and later died of their injuries, according to the patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the BMW, Ena Bynum, 20, of Barnwell, died of head trauma, according to Coroner Denise Gibson.

The other driver, Erwin Inabinett, 60, of Barnwell, died of multiple injuries, according to Gibson.

On Friday, a driver died when he was thrown from a vehicle as it flipped over after careening off Bobby Jones Expressway in Augusta and plowing into trees just before midday at Sand Bar Ferry Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the vehicle was traveling east on the highway at a high speed when the driver lost control.

The car left the roadway and began to flip over, throwing the driver from the vehicle, Bowen reported. The 1996 Corvette rolled over several times, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:59 a.m.

He was identified as James Dunz, 60, of Grovetown.

