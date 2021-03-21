Graniteville man dies while being taken into deputies’ custody

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a man died while being taken into custody by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Mar. 18. Investigators say they responded to the intersection of Marshall St. and Ergle St. in Graniteville for reports of a black male attempting to enter into passing cars and possible robbery.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified that male as 31-year-old Exzabian M. Myers from Graniteville.

Deputies say they found Myers in the middle of the roadway with traffic at a standstill. They took him into custody for disorderly conduct.

While being transported to the Aiken County Detention Center, deputies say Myers began hitting his head on the partition and kicking at the rear window inside the patrol car. The deputy reportedly stopped his car near 4020 Trolley Line Road, and called for assistance in restraining Myers from causing any more harm to himself.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect became unresponsive while deputies were trying to place his legs in a restraint.

They say they took him to Aiken Regional Medical, where emergency medical staff met them at the ambulance service entrance and began treatment.

Ables says he was called to Aiken Regional at 4:19 p.m. on Mar. 20 regarding Myers’ death. He says Myers will be autopsied in Newberry on Monday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Mike Hunt contacted SLED to investigate the death around 7 p.m. on March 20.

