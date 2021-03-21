Advertisement

Evans Towne Center Park playground closes for resurfacing

(Source: CNN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although spring has officially started, families will have to wait a bit to enjoy the Evans Towne Center Park playground for at least a week.

Starting Monday, the playground will be closed for resurfacing.

Officials say the closure should last seven to 14 days, weather permitting.

All other areas of the park will remain open during the playground closure.

