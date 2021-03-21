Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw some shower activity this morning across the southern CSRA mainly. Temperatures were chilly around the region this morning as well in the 40s on top of wind chills in the 30s for many locations. Rain accumulation from this morning looks to be one tenth of an inch in a Augusta with higher amounts between 0.25 and .50″ in southern counties in the CSRA. Winds will remain breezy and out of the northeast between 8-15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph cannot be ruled out.

Breezy Sunday (WRDW)

Sunnier conditions are expected by Monday with highs closer to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Morning lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Getting warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday of next week. We’ll be tracking a warming trend for our afternoon high temperatures next week with highs above average in the upper 70s by Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

