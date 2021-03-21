Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

A breezy Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Warming trend in store this week with rain chances as well.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw some shower activity this morning across the southern CSRA mainly. Temperatures were chilly around the region this morning as well in the 40s on top of wind chills in the 30s for many locations. Rain accumulation from this morning looks to be one tenth of an inch in a Augusta with higher amounts between 0.25 and .50″ in southern counties in the CSRA. Winds will remain breezy and out of the northeast between 8-15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph cannot be ruled out.

Breezy Sunday
Breezy Sunday(WRDW)

Sunnier conditions are expected by Monday with highs closer to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Morning lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Getting warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday of next week. We’ll be tracking a warming trend for our afternoon high temperatures next week with highs above average in the upper 70s by Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Barnwell County crashes kill 3 in 2 days; 1 wreck happened during pursuit
Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire on Milledgeville Road Saturday afternoon.
Augusta fire sends two to hospital
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
Why are these birds dying?
Why are these birds dropping dead in yards across the river region?

Latest News

Showers Tonight/ Early Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Cool & Breezy Saturday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Most of the weekend looks dry, but a few showers will be possible late Saturday into early...
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Preliminary assessment indicates EF-1 hit Lee Co.
Georgia tornado hits Leesburg with 100 mph winds