Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon southern portions of the region held onto the showers along with the cooler temps in the mid to upper 50s. Regions north of I-20 stayed dry through the night and today with partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 60s.

It was breezy across the entire region with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. Those condition will likely continue through tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 40s.

Partly sunny skies can be expected for Monday with warmer temperatures near 70. Winds will still be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Morning lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Getting warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday.

Models are still split on the timing of a cold front Thursday into Friday which could lead to some thunderstorms, but as of now the risk severe storms is low. Rain totals by next weekend look to be from 0.50″ - 1.50″ across the region.

European Model Forecasted Rain Totals Through Next Saturday. (WRDW)

We’ll also notice warmer temperatures after Tuesday with highs near 80 Thursday though Sunday. Keep it here for the latest.

5 Day Forecast Highs (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.