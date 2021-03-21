Advertisement

Crews rescue hawk stuck in net at Myrtle Beach Topgolf

A hawk was rescued from a net at the Myrtle Beach Topgolf.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department made a unique rescue Saturday night, according to officials.

Crews were called to the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach for calls of a red-tailed hawk being stuck in the net.

Officials said the bird was stuck nearly 40 feet high and was placed in a box until Sunday morning since hawks are not known for typically flying at night.

MBFD said the hawk is now safely in the hands of avian experts.

