Bond denied after suspect arrested in Feb. 14 North Charleston mall shooting

Adrian Lllavoyd Grant
Adrian Lllavoyd Grant(WRDW)
By Riley Bean
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has denied bond for a man who was arrested in a shooting that left three people wounded at Northwoods Mall this past Valentine’s Day.

Jail records show Adrian Lllavoyd Grant, 21, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The North Charleston Police Department says Grant’s charges stem from the February 14 shooting incident at Northwoods Mall, where three victims were wounded by gunfire.

Grant was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office after a pursuit, which occurred late Friday night, and he is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Since the press conference held by North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess on March 1, North Charleston Police say their detectives have investigated a great number of tips and have conducted numerous follow-up investigations.

Police say the identification of Grant, as being the individual responsible for the shooting, was a direct result of the community taking a stand against violence and the desire for a safe community.

At this point in the investigation, police say only one individual remains unidentified.

Burgess said “The arrest of the suspect in this case helps in the healing process of the victims and opens a new objective of law enforcement, community, and businesses, standing together to create a safer environment in the City of North Charleston...We reached out to our community and the community responded!”

