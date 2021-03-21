At least one sent to hospital after crash on I-20 near Wheeler Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatchers say at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash on eastbound Interstate 20 just before the Wheeler Road exit.

The crash happened around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. People traveling in the area at the time may have noticed standstill traffic. Lanes were blocked as crews worked the scene.

At this time, we’re working to learn the details of what happened, but lanes were back open within an hour after the crash occurred.

