Advertisement

Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Report cards are out for Georgia school districts.

But this time, it’s not the students getting graded.

It’s the schools.

Every year, the governor’s office releases a letter grade for each public school in the state.

Each county is given an overall letter grade, too, based on things like school performance and graduation rates.

We went through the reports for all of our Georgia counties.

MORE | Georgia reaches milestone of 3 million vaccinations administered

Columbia County is getting one of the highest grades in our area, with a B.

Burke and McDuffie counties both score D’s.

Richmond County is the only one in our area to get an F.

And keep in mind these grade reports are based off the 2018-2019 school year, so they’re pre-pandemic.

One retired teacher says there’s more going on here beyond the surface of these grades.

Pat Burau was an educator in Richmond County for more than 40 years.

Going back into her memory, she recalled a day when she visited a student at home.

“The floor was a very neatly swept dirt floor,” she said. “The table was a cardboard box turned upside down with a plastic cloth. And the children were eating ketchup on bread for their meal. That is not that unusual.”

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, 49 percent of Richmond County students are economically disadvantaged.

It’s a lot higher than Columbia County, where 14 percent face those types of issues at home.

“We’re not left with the children who are the easiest to teach, or who learn the easiest,” Burau said. “We’re teaching children who struggle every day.”

According to the state report cards, about 44 percent of Columbia County students weren’t proficient in English

In Richmond County, the number jumped to almost 75 percent.

MORE | Why are these birds dropping dead in yards across the river region?

“If a child can’t read on level by third grade, I don’t wanna say we’ve lost, but we’re fighting a very steep uphill battle,” Burau said.

And she says there’s work to be done in Richmond County, but she’s proud of the employees there.

“I have a daughter who did a paper many years ago that said, ‘Real teachers teach in Richmond County,’” she said.

“And that’s the truth.”

Georgia Milestone results are one of the biggest factors of those grades given out to schools.

Columbia County school officials say those scores will not be factored into a student’s report card.

And in Richmond County, due to the pandemic, those tests only count for 0.01 percent of a student’s grade this year.

MORE | S.C. schools to receive ‘unprecedented’ amount of funding this year

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Schools
Learn about federal funding on the way to S.C. schools
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit