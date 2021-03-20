Advertisement

Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.4 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, according the Transportation Security Administration.

That represents the biggest day for air travel in more than a year, with the previous record achieved the day before.

This new high also represents a ninth straight day of more than a million daily passengers. This week is typically a popular time for travel since some schools are on spring break.

The surge comes as federal health officials still caution against travel.

The Department of Transportation has a new campaign to remind travelers of mask requirements on all forms of transportation and in terminals.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Barnwell County crashes kill 3 in 2 days; 1 wreck happened during pursuit
Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire on Milledgeville Road Saturday afternoon.
Augusta fire sends two to hospital
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
Why are these birds dying?
Why are these birds dropping dead in yards across the river region?

Latest News

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams
A hawk was rescued from a net at the Myrtle Beach Topgolf.
Crews rescue hawk stuck in net at Myrtle Beach Topgolf
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
Envy Nail Bar on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah.
How one Asian-owned business in Georgia is responding to the Atlanta spa shootings
South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House to get air-cleaning devices