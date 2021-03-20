Advertisement

Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during their visit to Atlanta on Friday.

They discussed the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan.

Biden and Harris thanked Ossoff and Warnock for their support of the measure.

They also spoke about:

  • Progress in reaching Biden’s goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 58 days of the administration as well as efforts to secure enough vaccine supply for every adult American by May 1.
  • The importance of investment in infrastructure and clean energy to spur job creation, generate sustainable economic growth, and protect the environment.
  • The shootings that took the lives of eight people in metro Atlanta this week, including six Asian Americans. They expressed their gratitude for the quick apprehension of the suspect and sent their love to the Asian-American community.

Ossoff said in a statement:

“Thanks to Georgia voters, we were able to pass this historic COVID relief bill, which is supercharging the supply of free vaccines for every Georgian, sending thousands of dollars directly to working- and middle-class families, and delivering billions to safely re-open Georgia schools. As Georgia unites in grief after this week’s massacre, the President and Vice President made clear today that they are here for Georgia, and that together we will defeat COVID-19, rebuild our economy, and re-unite our country.”

Warnock said:

“Georgians made COVID relief possible, and I’m grateful for President Biden and Vice President Harris’s bold leadership that helped make it a reality for families, small businesses and communities in every corner of our state. It has been a very sad week for Georgians, especially members of the Asian community, and I appreciate the President and Vice President for visiting our state, and for their compassion and urgency as we work to build an active peace that prevents future tragedies fueled by hate. I look forward to welcoming them back to Georgia, and working with them to make sure the robust relief we passed — from expanded tax refunds for working families, to debt relief for farmers of color, to strong federal incentives to expand Medicaid in our state and more — is reaching Georgians where they are to help us continue moving beyond the health and economic devastation of this once-in-a-century pandemic.”

Biden also planned during the visit to meet with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has been widely credited with helping flip the former Republican stronghold blue.

