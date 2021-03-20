MISSING: Have you seen this 16-year-old boy?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 16-year-old boy, who they believe ran away.

They say 16-year-old Colby Ryman was last seen on March 18th on the 5400 block of Herndon Road in Waynesboro. They believe he may be headed towards Gainesville, Florida.

Ryman was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. He is 5′7 and 128lbs.

If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

