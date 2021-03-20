Advertisement

Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.

There had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.(AP) -

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16