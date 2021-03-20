Local pharmacies playing a key role in getting the CSRA vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, 82 percent of the COVID-19 vaccination doses allocated to Georgia have been administered, and Gov. Brian kemp is crediting more than 1,300 private providers for helping get shots in arms.

Many local pharmacies have been equipped to handle vaccinations like the flu shot for years.

But the COVID-19 vaccine comes with its own set of new challenges.

Richard Heaton is the manager of TLC Medical Centre in Aiken.

“We just started administering vaccinations, and we’ve probably done 100 to 150 vaccinations so far,” Heaton said.

TLC is one of the more than 6,000 independent pharmacies administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, it got 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“There’s one thing that’s unique about pharmacies in general, and more specifically, and independent pharmacies,” he said. “We as pharmacists are the most accessible people on the planet. We’re the most underutilized, people on the planet.”

Underutilized in the past, but now playing a vital role in the race to get needles in arms.

“Well, there’s a lot of folks that can’t get to the hospital,” said Barry Bryant, owner of Barney’s Pharmacy. “And we deal with a lot of folks here in our community that are close by some come from far away, but we’re also doing curbside.”

Barney’s has been vaccinating people for weeks, but it doesn’t come without its challenges.

“We try to give about 40 shots a day, so that on top of filling about 1,000 scripts is a little bit of a challenge, but it works,” Bryant said.

Balancing the workload, including not knowing how many vaccines you’ll get week to week along wtih costs, can be complicated.

“Even getting paid an administration fee of, you know, $16 for the first dose and as much as you know $25 the second dose, this is not a money-making venture,” Bryant said.

But for both pharmacies, the extra work is not in vain.

“For us, it’s more about service to the community and being there you know to help out,” Bryant said.

Both pharmacies say to be patient and don’t worry; you will be able to get your shot.

TLC has a waiting list online you can add yourself to.

And Barney’s will open appointments as soon as it gets more doses in its supply.

Making contact

TLC Medical Centre: 803-648-7800; waiting list: https://www.zoomingrx.com/coronavirus

Barney’s: 706-863-3456, 706-798-5645, 706-869-8535; http://www.barneysrx.com

