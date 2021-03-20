How a local nonprofit brings together volunteers of all ages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer’s just around the corner.

There are plenty of things to do right here in our own backyard that will keep your kids busy, and also teach them about giving back.

One local nonprofit has been serving the homeless population for years.

And now it’s encouraging younger kids and students to get involved.

Mike Garrison started cooking hamburgers and hot dogs under a bridge downtown three years ago for anyone who wanted food.

Fast Forward to today, and now he’s using his nonprofit Compass for Hope to serve hot meals every week and provide necessity items for those in need.

“There’s a bigger world out there, and trying to leave a positive impact on it will definitely give yourself a bigger purpose,” he said.

There are already young members in the organization.

Kylee and Courtlyn started volunteering just last year.

Kylee, who is 8 years old, spent her birthday money buying toiletries to make blessing bags.

It was something she planned long before her birthday.

“I had $120, and I just wanted to spend it because it was nice,” Kylee said.

“I felt happy.”

Stephanie Rogers said:

“They both have very big hearts and they realize it, and that’s huge for a parent.”

Garrison says it’s important to reach out to volunteers of all ages and show them there is a big need here at home.

“Serving other people is very rewarding,” he said. “Your mom always told you giving is better receiving and you never understood that but once you do it becomes a calling on your life.”

As for Kylee and Courtlyn, they say they’ll keep volunteering and HOPE others do, too.

Why do they think they should always help people?

Kylee: “Because it’s sweet and helpful.”

Courtlyn: “Because it’s the right thing to do.”

