Barnwell County crashes kill 3 in 2 days; 1 wreck happened during pursuit

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Steve Byerly
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died Saturday in a Barnwell County traffic accident as authorities released the names of two people killed by one the day before.

Saturday’s fatal crash happened at 11:05 a.m. on Fellowship Road.

A 1999 Toyota Avalon was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The passenger died.

The driver, Dominique J. Banner, 23, was taken to a hospital.

Both wore seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Details emerge on earlier crash

Meanwhile, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office said an earlier fatal crash happened after one of the vehicles was pursued by a deputy.

The sheriff’s agency said one of its units was stopped near the intersection of Patterson Mill and Red Oak Road when the deputy saw a vehicle traveling South on Red Oak Road at what appeared to be a high speed.

The deputy tried to catch up with the vehicle and saw it turn onto Kingfisher Road.

He continued behind the vehicle, still trying to catch up to it, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The deputy activated his blue lights before the vehicle he was pursuing collided with another vehicle some distance ahead of the patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s agency.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the westbound vehicle in a double-fatal crash Friday on Kingfisher Road was a 2007 BMW 320.

The crash happened at 11:44 a.m. Friday on Kingfisher Road near Catfish Road, according to the patrol.

The BMW passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and went left of center, hitting a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east, according to the patrol.

The male driver of the BMW died at the scene and the driver of the Silverado was flown to a hospital and later died of their injuries, according to the patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the BMW, Ena Bynum, 20, of Barnwell, died of head trauma, according to Coroner Denise Gibson.

The other driver, Erwin Inabinett, 60, of Barnwell, died of multiple injuries, according to Gibson.

Deadly accident in Augusta

The Barnwell County crashes weren’t the only fatal ones in the CSRA.

A driver died Friday when he was thrown from a vehicle as it flipped over after careening off Bobby Jones Expressway in Augusta and plowing into trees just before midday at Sand Bar Ferry Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the vehicle was traveling east on the highway at a high speed when the driver lost control.

The car left the roadway and began to flip over, throwing the driver from the vehicle, Bowen reported. The 1996 Corvette rolled over several times, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:59 a.m.

He was identified as James Dunz, 60, of Grovetown.

MORE | Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County

