Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning lows bottomed out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Wind chills up until around noon today will be in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy with northeast winds between 8-15 mph this afternoon. Wedge conditions will keep our temperatures well below normal with highs only in the mid 50s.

A few showers look possible for areas along and north of I-20 tonight into Sunday, but rain totals are not impressive and should stay below 0.10″ for most of the central and southern CSRA. I would keep outdoor plans Sunday. Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the low 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday with highs a littler warmer in the low 60s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-15 mph.

A not so spring-like start to spring with a slight chance for showers tonight into Sunday morning. (WRDW)

More sunshine is expected by Monday early next week. Highs on Monday look closer to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Morning lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Getting warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday of next week. We’ll be tracking a warming trend for our afternoon high temperatures next week with highs above average in the upper 70s by Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

Temperatures will be warming up next week. (WRDW)

