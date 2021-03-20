Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Isolated Showers possible tonight and early Sunday morning
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was the first day of spring but it didn’t feel like it with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. We reached 62° at Bush Field which was 9° below average. It will stay breezy through this evening with winds between 10-15 mph and we’ll cool down to the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. There is the chance for a few showers late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Rain accumulation looks to be around a tenth of an inch in a Augusta with higher amounts between 0.25 and .50″ in southern counties in the CSRA.

A few light showers can be expected through noon tomorrow with drier conditions in the afternoon, temperatures will be a little warmer than today in the mid 60s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

Breezy Sunday
Breezy Sunday(WRDW)

Sunnier conditions are expected by Monday with highs closer to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Morning lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Getting warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday of next week. We’ll be tracking a warming trend for our afternoon high temperatures next week with highs above average in the upper 70s by Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

5 Day Rain Chance
5 Day Rain Chance(WRDW)

