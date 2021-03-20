Augusta moving forward on demolition of old jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has requested bids to demolish the old jail on Walton Way.

The building has been at the center of the dispute between the city and Superior Court Judge Carl Brown, who wants to see the space used for Richmond County’s juvenile court system.

The bidding for demolishing that building is open until March 30.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.