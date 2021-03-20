Advertisement

Augusta moving forward on demolition of old jail

Augusta commissioners, filmmakers, and Film Augusta sat down to discuss the future of the old...
Augusta commissioners, filmmakers, and Film Augusta sat down to discuss the future of the old jail on Walton Way. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has requested bids to demolish the old jail on Walton Way.

The building has been at the center of the dispute between the city and Superior Court Judge Carl Brown, who wants to see the space used for Richmond County’s juvenile court system.

The bidding for demolishing that building is open until March 30.

