AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire and EMA say they responded to a fire at the 2000 block of Milledgeville Road just after noon on Saturday.

They say two people were transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire on Milledgeville Road Saturday afternoon. (Augusta Fire & EMA)

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.