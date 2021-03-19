Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle going the wrong way on Jefferson Davis Highway struck some other vehicles Friday morning, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at 10:35 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigating agency is the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which listed it as two separate accidents, neither involving an injury and one of them a hit-and-run.

The vehicle was apparently going toward Aiken, according to the sheriff’s agency, and the incident ended somewhere near MacArthur Drive between Aiken and Graniteville.

Eastbound traffic was at a standstill shortly before noon.

A sheriff’s spokesman said one person was taken into custody.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells News 12 they’ll let us know more when they have more information.

