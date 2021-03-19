Why are these birds dropping dead in yards across the river region?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least three neighbors on Hickman Road say that they’ve found dead birds in their yards. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says one of the reasons these birds are dying is actually the bird feeders in people’s yards.

Pine siskin birds have been found dead in multiple backyards on Hickman Road.

“I was walking into the backyard to grab a chair and I almost stepped on something. I was like, ‘OMG, what is that?’ and sure enough it was a dead bird, and as I like stepped back and recoiled, I almost stepped on another dead bird behind me and then I looked around and probably within like 4 feet there was about four dead birds,” said Jake Weiser, a resident on Hickman Road.

To people wondering why dead birds are showing up in their yard, the DNR says its because of the food in their bird feeders.

Because of a food shortage, pine siskins have been finding their way down here.

Todd Schneider with Georgia DNR says pine siskins are native to the northern U.S. and Canada. He says they make their way down here roughly every seven to 10 years when their usual food supply gets low.

He says the food competition with native birds has caused many of them to die.

Another reason is salmonella, which he says they could be getting from bird feeders. The DNR is asking that you take your feeders down for a few weeks and clean them well with 10 percent bleach solution to protect these birds.

“What we want to do is try and disperse the birds from these sites because what you’re doing when you’re feeding birds is you’re concentrating the birds.”

“What we want to do is try and disperse the birds from these sites because what you’re doing when you’re feeding birds is you’re concentrating the birds,” Schneider said.

On the other side of the Savannah River, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources put out an article last week asking people to leave their feeders down until early April. They’re also asking that when you do put the feeders back up, you put them in a different spot so the birds don’t get too familiar with the area.

Schneider says if you do see any of these dead birds in your yard, you should throw them out.

But wear gloves or use a plastic bag to shield your hands instead of touching them directly. He also says if you see a big group or 10 or more dead birds, contact the DNR.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.