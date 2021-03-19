Welcoming the 2021 Masters Tournament with new safety measures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta National Golf Club has announced its COVID-19 health and safety protocols for patrons for the 2021 Masters Tournament.

This year, the Masters Tournament will be held April 8 with practice rounds beginning April 5. Although we still won’t be having the Masters Tournament at full capacity again, there will be limited attendance welcomed on the grounds.

The club is also holding the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive and Chip and Putt National finals on April 3 and April 4, respectively.

Here are the protocols that will be in place at the 2021 Masters to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

COVID-19 testing

Ticket holders must provide proof of a negative PCR, molecular or antigen COVID-19 test in the previous 72 hours before admittance, regardless of whether you have been vaccinated. Antibody test results will not be accepted.

Proof of results must be shown by paper, along with the ticket holder’s photo ID, at the entrance before proceeding through the North Gate. Results must contain the ticket holder’s name and date of the test. The date must be within 72 hours of admittance for that day, regardless of previous attendance during the week of the Tournament.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 90 days before entry, proof of positive test results can be submitted instead of a negative test within the previous 72 hours.

Mask requirements

Masks must be properly worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, unless actively eating or drinking. Your mask should fully cover your nose and mouth.

Cloth, KN95, N95, and surgical masks are permitted. Neck gaiters, bandanas, masks with ventilators, and face shields without a permitted face covering underneath are not.

Social distancing

You should have a physical distance of at least six feet and limited contact with those outside your party. All guests in attendance must practice social distancing at all times and follow these guidelines throughout the grounds.

Safety precautions

Frequent handwashing is advised. Hand-sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the grounds. Avoid touching your face, high-contact surfaces and person-to-person physical contact.

Stay home or exit the property if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19: fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Contactless payment

All facilities at Augusta National Golf Club are cashless. Credit card is the only accepted method of payment at concession stands, merchandise shops and shipping locations.

COVID-19 is extremely contagious and, despite the measures Augusta National has implemented to help mitigate the risk of transmission, the elimination of risk of exposure and infection to COVID-19 is not currently possible.

By entering onto the grounds of Augusta National, the patron assumes all risk of danger arising from attendance including, but not limited to, risks related to COVID-19.

For more information visit the Health and Safety FAQ page.

