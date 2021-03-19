Visitation resumes at Aiken Regional Medical Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Visitation is set to resume today at Aiken Regional Medical Center after a flooding issue earlier this week caused problems.

The hospital, however, is still observing limited visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and limited visitation guidelines still apply and can be viewed at aikenregional.com.

Early Monday, a water pressure test valve fitting failed on the sixth floor, which caused excessive flooding down the main stairwell of the hospital. Seven occupied patient rooms were affected, and these patients were moved to dry, unaffected rooms. As a result, Aiken Regional had to suspend outpatient procedures and visitation.

“As we continue to thoroughly clean and restore areas impacted by Monday’s flooding, we are pleased to share that visitors will be allowed in the hospital beginning tomorrow morning, Friday, March 19,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “We know our patients and their loved one’s will be eager to see one another, and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding over the past few days.”

