Advertisement

Visitation resumes at Aiken Regional Medical Center

Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Aiken Regional Medical Centers(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Visitation is set to resume today at Aiken Regional Medical Center after a flooding issue earlier this week caused problems.

The hospital, however, is still observing limited visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and limited visitation guidelines still apply and can be viewed at aikenregional.com.

Early Monday, a water pressure test valve fitting failed on the sixth floor, which caused excessive flooding down the main stairwell of the hospital. Seven occupied patient rooms were affected, and these patients were moved to dry, unaffected rooms. As a result, Aiken Regional had to suspend outpatient procedures and visitation.

“As we continue to thoroughly clean and restore areas impacted by Monday’s flooding, we are pleased to share that visitors will be allowed in the hospital beginning tomorrow morning, Friday, March 19,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “We know our patients and their loved one’s will be eager to see one another, and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding over the past few days.”

MORE | University Hospital will go without power on Saturday for repairs

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Schools
Learn about federal funding on the way to S.C. schools
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit