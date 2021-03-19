Advertisement

Thurmond Lake closing boat ramp to day users

Strom Thurmond lake
Strom Thurmond lake(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - J. Strom Thurmond Lake is changing access to its Ridge Road boat ramp to campers only.

This change will begin March 26, when the Ridge Road Campground opens this year.

Ridge Road boat ramp was established as part of the Ridge Road Campground and intended to be part of the campground experience. However, as a public courtesy, the boat ramp was also open to the general public, for a $5 day use fee.

This policy caused issues, including a lack of available parking for campers.

The next closest Corps operated public boat ramp is Keg Creek Boat Ramp which is located 6.2 miles away. The address is 6410 Keg Creek Drive, Appling, GA 30802.

For more information, contact the J. Strom Thurmond Project Office at 800-533-3478, or 864-333-1100.

