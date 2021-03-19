Advertisement

South Carolina reports second-lowest initial unemployment claim total since pandemic began

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported the number of first-time unemployment claims dropped below 3,000 for only the second time in a year.

In the week ending Saturday, the state received 2,752 first-time unemployment claims.

The lowest total recorded, for the week ending Nov. 28, was 2,683.

Over the last week, the state paid out $73.4 million in a combination of state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began last March, the state has paid out a total of $5.6 billion in benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Schools
Learn about federal funding on the way to S.C. schools
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff, Warnock meet with president, vice president during Ga. visit