South Carolina reports second-lowest initial unemployment claim total since pandemic began

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported the number of first-time unemployment claims dropped below 3,000 for only the second time in a year.

In the week ending Saturday, the state received 2,752 first-time unemployment claims.

The lowest total recorded, for the week ending Nov. 28, was 2,683.

Over the last week, the state paid out $73.4 million in a combination of state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began last March, the state has paid out a total of $5.6 billion in benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.