Rural hospitals report millions in lost revenue due to COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Rural hospitals across the Midlands are reporting millions of dollars in lost revenue due to COVID-19.

Officials with Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg County and McLeod Health Clarendon said that they have both experienced millions in losses this year.

Health officials when COVID hit they lost money due to the extra costs of things like PPE and people not going to the doctor as much.

“It’s like the virus affected the operation of the hospital in a way,” Interim President and CEO of Regional Medical Center Kirk Wilson said.

Wilson said outpatient services dropped by 25% over the last year.

“Getting that hernia taken care of that can wait, getting that achy knee taken care of that apparently could wait, people have put all that kind of thing off so that affected us economically,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they also had to take on extra costs for purchasing PPE and bringing on additional nurses.

“Between the extra costs of taking our COVID patients and the lost revenue, it was probably a $50 million impact to this institution,” Wilson said.

McLeod Health Clarendon administrator Rachel Gainey said they’ve faced similar challenges this year.

“Very much in the millions of dollars,” Gainey said. “Especially for our campus, we did have to see select surgeries because we had to make sure we had a safe environment to care for patients, that we had enough PPE.”

Both hospitals said they received CARES Act funding. Wilson said using a portion of the funding the hospital received, along with reserve funds, Regional Medical Center only lost about $8 million for the 2019 to 2020 fiscal year.

“That was our dose of remdesivir to lessen the impact on the hospital,” Wilson said. “We are able to stem the pipe financially. The hospital is in very good financial state.”

Gainey also stressed the financial strength of McLeod Health Clarendon due to its reserve funds.

Both hospitals also stressed the critical role that rural hospitals play in bringing immediate care to the community. Wilson said although he thinks it might take a few years to make up for the losses, he thinks in the next few months the hospital will see a greater return to normal with people returning to the doctors for annual visits or for urgent care.

South Carolina hospitals have received over $500 million in CARES Act funding to help lessen the impact of COVID-19.

