AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no longer looking for 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last month.

Honesti Akirahs Mack had last been seen at 4:30 p.m. Feb 16 in the 3400 block of Kensington Drive South.

The sheriff’s agency reported Friday that she had been found and is fine.

