Here are some details of Ga. visit by President Biden, VP Harris

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta, Georgia Friday to address the recent violence against Asian-Americans.

Biden and Harris were originally scheduled to be in Atlanta as part of their Help is Here tour to discuss the American Rescue Plan, but White House Officials say that portion of the tour is canceled.

Instead, the pair will now visit Emory University to meet with Asian-American leaders about the ongoing attacks and threats against the community.

That decision comes after the shooting death of eight people at Atlanta-area massage parlors this week. Six of the victims were Asian-American women.

Investigators say the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Long, faces eight counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault.

Cherokee County law enforcement officials say they have not ruled out the potential of Tuesday’s shootings being a hate crime, though authorities say Long denies his actions were racially motivated.

During their visit to Atlanta, Biden and Harris will also meet with local leaders and visit the CDC headquarters to get an update from medical experts on the fight against COVID-19.

Biden will also meet with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has been widely credited with helping flip the former Republican stronghold blue.

