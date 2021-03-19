Police: Baby overdosed on fentanyl at Columbia motel, couple charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have charged a couple after a baby overdosed on drugs while they were staying at a hotel in downtown Columbia.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a woman brought her unresponsive child to the headquarters of the Columbia Police Department -- which is across from the hotel.

Officers monitored and cared for the 1-year-old baby until EMS arrived and rushed the child to a hospital.

While at the hospital, doctors determined the baby had ingested fentanyl and had suffered an overdose.

Mary Willis, 27, and Donald Little, Jr., 39, of Berkeley County, were both arrested.

Police say the couple left the drugs “accessible to the minor who consumed an unknown amount while the parents were sleeping.”

Willis is charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Little faces charges of possession of a scheduled 1 controlled substance and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The baby is in emergency protective custody with the SC Department of Social Services.

