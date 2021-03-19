Advertisement

Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom made the cut.

“Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show,” said show producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh in a statement Friday. They’ve enlisted Emmy and Tony Award winning director Glenn Weiss to direct the live broadcast on April 25.

Although considerably scaled down from a normal year, the producers have said they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles’ Union Station for nominees, presenters and limited guests. There will also be a live component at the Dolby Theatre, which has been home to the Academy Awards since 2001.

But unlike the Golden Globes, which combined in-person and Zoom elements in its bi-coastal broadcast, the Oscars are not making a virtual element possible for nominees who either can’t or don’t feel comfortable attending. The producers said they plan to treat the event like an active movie set with on-site COVID safety teams and testing protocols.

And, yes, they expect attendees to dress up.

“We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” producers said.

The 93rd Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16