North Columbia elementary resource officer receives rise award

By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A big congratulations for a local school resource officer.

Officer Lee Peck from north Columbia Elementary school is one of the first-ever recipients of the “rise award.”

The award is to recognize inspirational school employees in each state across the country.

It was presented to officer peck Thursday by Georgia school superintendent Richard Woods.

“To recognize officer Peck for being our first recipient of the rise award, which is federal and state recognition. So it’s a big day for Georgia,” Woods said.

Officer Peck was one of just two school employees nominated by Georgia’s governor.

