National Sleep Awareness Week: Pandemic affecting sleeping patterns

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Sleep Awareness Week, and health officials explained that the pandemic has taken a toll on people’s sleeping patterns.

Outside factors like anxiety, stress, depression, and fear of getting COVID have been triggers for people.

The sleeping labs at Southwell Medical in Adel and Tifton, are helping those struggling.

They’re seeing more patients since the pandemic started.

They tell us sleep is crucial for the body.

Not sleeping well can cause health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, along with problems in your daily life, behind the wheel, and at work.

“Try not to be stressed out, do the good sleep habits where you create your sleep schedule. Try to stick to the sleep schedule like when you go to bed at a certain time, awake at a certain time. Keep that regular. Avoid naps during the day if you have any stress or anxieties and all that. Also, talk to medical professionals about that. They can help you get through this pandemic,” said Brett Walker-Rutherford, sleep lab manager and registered polysomnographic technologist.

A good night’s sleep varies for people.

Most adults need seven to nine hours, teens need eight to 10 hours, and kids nine to 11 hours.

If you’re tossing and turning, snoring, feeling irritable, or waking up tired, health officials have a few tips:

Put down tech devices 30 minutes before bedtime.

Set up your bedroom as a relaxing place.

Read a book, or do arts and crafts before bed to relax the mind.

Avoid caffeine.

You can also try melatonin.

