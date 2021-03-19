Medical College of Georgia receives $5 million grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -giving more medical access to Georgia’s rural communities--

The medical college of Georgia received a $5 million grant to get more doctors working in under served areas.

Numbers from the Georgia Board of Healthcare Workforce shows the longer students stay in Georgia for med-school and residency; the more likely they are to stay.

The board gave MCG the grant to give scholarships to students who will commit to working in the state’s rural areas.

Officials hope this is the first step in having proper health care and helping Georgia grow.

“If you don’t have a hospital, if you don’t have physicians, people are not going to retire to your county. And it’ll be very, very hard to start a business,” Dr. David Hess

MCG is expecting around 260 students in the program next year.

They plan to spread the money out over the next few years, hoping for even more grants and scholarships in the future.

