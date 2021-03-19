It’s the countdown to Masters week for many CSRA businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Though we aren’t seeing the Masters at full capacity this year, having even a few patrons brings hope to many businesses who rely on guests coming into town.

We caught up with a few of those businesses about how their outlook is now as we get closer and closer to the big week.

“The impact it’s had... God... I never thought that I would be back at the beginning where I started which was 6-7 years ago. I started with nothing.”

When we last spoke to Meagan Alig, owner of Creative Cuisine, we had just learned the Masters would be at partial capacity.

“I don’t know if I can hold out another year. I don’t think I can,” she had said.

We checked back with her about the Masters this year, and she says things are looking up. She’s already booked for two events.

“I had two houses that decided that were coming. One is a big sports company, and the other one is an events company. So that’s a really good sign.”

As for our local hospitality hubs, over at the Partridge Inn, they’re at 50 percent capacity for the Masters.

Usually, they’re fully booked by now but say they’re happy to welcome back at least some of the usual out-of-towners.

“We’re still waiting to see where we end up. We’re off of where we normally are, but we’re very optimistic because we do see some growth every day,” said. General manager Lloyd Van Horn.

And despite having a few rooms left open for now, they say that week: it’s still all hands on deck.

Meanwhile across the river, owners of the River Club in North Augusta tell us they will still be renting their homes. One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera tells us AT&T is still renting their house like they normally do.

Many are thrilled to roll up their sleeves for the biggest tradition in Augusta, even if things are scaled back this year.

And of course, many of us have been wondering how the traffic will be this year.

According to Augusta Traffic Engineering, we’ll be seeing about a quarter of the usual traffic we see in a typical Masters week.

They say it’ll look similar to a busy rush hour. And they typically block off the Washington Road exit eastbound, but this year it will be completely open, and Berckman’s road will be open both ways.

And though this year won’t be normal by any means: “We’re just happy to be open at this point,” Alig said.

