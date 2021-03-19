Health officials warn COVID is still a concern despite feeling normal in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Slowly but surely things in South Carolina seem to be getting back to normal.

“I have noticed more people out and about,” said Chloe Vesper.

Without restrictions on gatherings, sports have returned for fans in the state.

“Yeah it’s pretty close, it feels pretty close to normal,” said Gamecock Baseball Head Coach Mark Kingston, in a press conference early this season.

This week, some state employees are making the transition back to face-to-face. While Five Points is also returning to its usual lively self.

“I like to celebrate when I can,” said one bar-goer.

As our state seemingly makes a return, the University of Washington forecast predicts more than 596,000 Americans will have died of COVID-19 by July 1.

“We still need to wear our masks and physically distance,” DHEC Senior Deputy of Public Health Nick Davidson said.

The research noted cases and deaths are declining overall, but the study shows they’re trending upward in some states like Michigan due to virus variants.

Leading experts to say we should not let our guard down.

“Now that the vaccines are here that doesn’t mean that doesn’t mean that we need to stop taking our basic disease prevention actions that we know work,” said Davidson. “This virus is still frankly everywhere, it’s in our communities and it’s continuing to spread. People are still getting sick and unfortunately, additional individuals will die from this virus.”

