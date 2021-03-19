Advertisement

Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement...
Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight state police officers and five prosecution investigators are dead in central Mexico after gunmen ambushed their convoy.

The killing of the 13 law enforcement officers Thursday sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City.

The dead law enforcement officers worked for the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital on three sides.

While Mexico State contains suburbs of the capital, it also includes lawless mountain and scrub lands like the one where the attack occurred.

The head of the state Public Safety Department said soldiers, marines and National Guard troops were combing the area by land and air.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a deadly crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry Road on...
Driver identified in deadly crash on Bobby Jones Expressway
A tow truck works at the scene of a fatal crash at Bobby Jones Expressway and Sand Bar Ferry...
Deadly day on the roads: Car crashes claim 3 lives in the CSRA
This was the scene March 19, 2020, after a wrong way vehicle hit some other ones on Jefferson...
Wrong-way vehicle hits others on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County
How is your kids' school district performing?
Which local school districts aren’t making the grade?
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
Waynesboro men admit participation in illegal gambling operation

Latest News

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers differ on penalties for slow drivers in the left lane
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Amid 2-state surge in catalytic converter thefts, a crackdown is in the works
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16