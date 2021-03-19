Advertisement

Graham on migrants at U.S.-Mexico border: ‘Biden administration has lost control of the border’

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
WASHINGTON (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has some harsh words for the Biden administration on the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Associated Press, an official said that U.S. authorities have encountered nearly double the number of children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month.

“It is clear to me the Biden Administration has lost control of the border. Under its current leadership it doesn’t have either the will or capability to fix the problem,” Graham tweeted on Thursday. “The solutions are obvious but will require an understanding that the Biden Administration’s early policy choices – to abandon Trump’s successful border policies – was a mistake.”

The head of Homeland Security has acknowledged the severity of the problem but insists it’s under control and said he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

“The situation is bad and only going to get worse. Unless there is immediate and drastic change, the worst is yet to come – by far,” Graham tweeted.

The Biden administration is rushing to open temporary child holding facilities, while Republicans blame Democrats for easing the child-expulsion rules and talking up other proposed changes.

